Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $514,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.70. 1,170,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

