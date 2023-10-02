Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.35 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
