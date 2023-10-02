CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 178,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of UAN stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CVR Partners has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $133.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $4.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.88%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on UAN

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.