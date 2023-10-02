Critical Review: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicinity Motor and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Motors 1 5 7 1 2.57

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.62%. General Motors has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.68%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than General Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -130.82% -40.75% -24.20% General Motors 6.05% 16.70% 4.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.34 -$17.95 million ($0.35) -2.71 General Motors $156.74 billion 0.29 $9.93 billion $7.16 4.60

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Vicinity Motor on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.