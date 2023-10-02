Critical Contrast: Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) versus Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Interlink Electronics and Taiyo Yuden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taiyo Yuden 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.30%. Given Interlink Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Taiyo Yuden.

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Taiyo Yuden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $10.79 million 5.71 $1.26 million $0.09 105.67 Taiyo Yuden N/A N/A N/A $117.37 0.92

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Taiyo Yuden. Taiyo Yuden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Taiyo Yuden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Taiyo Yuden N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Taiyo Yuden on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

