Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.25 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. 483,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

