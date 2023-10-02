Corundum Group Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.66. 578,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,270. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.05 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

