Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.81% from the stock’s current price.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.33.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.55. 152,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,997. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

