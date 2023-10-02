Comparing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Payoneer Global and Sezzle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Sezzle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Payoneer Global and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 2.28% 4.36% 0.40% Sezzle 5.67% 70.48% 4.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Sezzle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.53 -$11.97 million $0.03 205.67 Sezzle $125.57 million 0.60 -$38.09 million $0.53 25.11

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Sezzle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Sezzle on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

