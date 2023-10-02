Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. 8,028,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,573,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

