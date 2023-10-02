Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 818,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

