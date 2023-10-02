Citigroup Cuts Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $260.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $282.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $257.74. 323,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,986. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.35 and its 200-day moving average is $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.