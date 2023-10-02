Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,376,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

