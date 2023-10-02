Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.62. 1,092,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

