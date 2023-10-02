CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,765,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. 10,097,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

