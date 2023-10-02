Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
