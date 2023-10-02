Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.