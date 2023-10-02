C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $7.70 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.1% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.94. 1,380,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.