Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $73,600 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

