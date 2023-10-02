Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.72 Million in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 153,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 4.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.46. 376,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,003. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.