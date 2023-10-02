Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,125 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Linde accounts for approximately 4.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,733. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.43. The company has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

