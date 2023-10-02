Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 80,500 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $57,884,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294,252. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

