Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

LYB traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.14. 212,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

