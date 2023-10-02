Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.45. 17,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.