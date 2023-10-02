Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 468,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.