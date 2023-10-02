Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 27.9% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

IAPR remained flat at $24.15 during trading on Monday. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,740. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

