Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,194.67.

BKNG stock opened at $3,083.95 on Thursday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,090.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,807.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

