BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.16 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

