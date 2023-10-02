Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.