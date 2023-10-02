Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
