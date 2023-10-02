Barclays Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $249.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $262.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a 200-day moving average of $213.54. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -447.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 509.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

