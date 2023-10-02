AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,966,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

