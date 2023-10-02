Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $148.33. 1,057,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

