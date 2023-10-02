Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.24. 743,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

