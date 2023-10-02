Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 10,052 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.