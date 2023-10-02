Artisan Partners Asset Management’s (APAM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 210,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,045,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

