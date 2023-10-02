American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.99. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

