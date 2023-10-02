American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $849.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

