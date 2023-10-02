Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.52.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

