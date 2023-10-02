Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $36.99. 183,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.