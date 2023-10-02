Aegis Financial Corp Invests $8.46 Million in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 854,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,000. Natural Gas Services Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 6.84% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

