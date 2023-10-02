Aegis Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Aegis Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,497 shares during the period. Mayville Engineering makes up approximately 1.9% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 6,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,350. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

