Aegis Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 66,717 Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Hennessy Advisors accounts for approximately 0.3% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 0.88% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter worth $71,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.86 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hennessy Advisors news, insider Rodger Offenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573 shares in the company, valued at $709,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

