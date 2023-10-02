Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $521.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,615. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

