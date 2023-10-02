Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $87.52 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

