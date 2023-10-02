Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.81. 2,854,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.