Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $284,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

