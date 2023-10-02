9,459 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 1.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,093. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.