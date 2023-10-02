20,033 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,996,000 after buying an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $35.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.42. 3,714,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,227. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $208.96 and a one year high of $283.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day moving average of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

