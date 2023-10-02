18,946 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,882. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 84.43%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.