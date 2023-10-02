13,878 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. 639,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,604. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

