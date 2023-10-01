Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $992.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.